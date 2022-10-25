Ryanair's O'Leary on PM Sunak: 'Adults have taken charge again'

Ryanair's Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday that Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had tough decisions ahead, but added that he was glad "adults have taken charge again".

"They are getting rid of some of the people who were there, from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss, all the Brexiteer wing of the Tory party - they are crazies," O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Lisbon. He said he hoped Sunak's first decision would be to rejoin the EU free trade agreement.

