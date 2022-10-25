Left Menu

Wall Street bonuses expected to decline as dealmaking stalls - NY state comptroller

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:50 IST
Wall Street bonuses expected to decline as dealmaking stalls - NY state comptroller
Wall Street bonuses in 2022 are expected to fall from last year, according to a report from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, as tough economic conditions pressured dealmaking and underwriting activity and weighed on staff payouts.

New York City's latest economic forecast estimates bonuses to decline 22%, but they could fall even further, DiNapoli said.

