Qatar police stop protest by British LGBT activist

Qatari police on Tuesday stopped a one-man protest by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell outside the national museum of the Gulf Arab state which hosts soccer's World Cup next month. Police left after shaking hands with Tatchell, who remained on the sidewalk.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Qatari police on Tuesday stopped a one-man protest by British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell outside the national museum of the Gulf Arab state which hosts soccer's World Cup next month. Tatchell stood for more than hour wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "#Qatarantigay" and holding a placard that read "Qatar arrests and subjects LGBTs to conversion".

Two uniformed police officers and three plain clothes officials arrived at the scene. They folded up his placard and took photos of Tatchell's passport and other papers, and those of a man accompanying him. Police left after shaking hands with Tatchell, who remained on the sidewalk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

