Ethiopia peace talks in South Africa have started - S.Africa presidency
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:06 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Peace talks between an Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, a spokesman for South Africa's presidency said.
The peace talks are being mediated by the African Union and are the first formal ones since war broke out two years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Ethiopian
- South Africa's
- Tigray
- African Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022
Special traffic arrangements made for India-South Africa match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium
Delhi Metro extends train timings ahead of India-South Africa ODI
India bowl out South Africa for 99 in 3rd ODI
Elaborate traffic arrangements in place in Delhi for India vs South Africa ODI match on Oct 11