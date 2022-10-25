Left Menu

Mumbai: Cops save man's life after he tries to hang himself over domestic dispute

Constable Deepak Lahane and his two colleagues visited the mans house around 2 in the morning after learning that a noisy quarrel was going on between husband and wife inside.When they reached the house located in a slum area, they found that the man name not disclosed had tried to hang himself with a sari.Lahane and his colleagues immediately cut the sari and administered the man cardiopulmonary resuscitation CPR even as they rushed him to the Rajawadi hospital by an ambulance.The man survived and was now recovering, said constable Lahane.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:07 IST
Mumbai: Cops save man's life after he tries to hang himself over domestic dispute
  • Country:
  • India

Timely intervention by police saved the life of a 30-year-old man here after he allegedly tried to hang himself early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place in suburban Vikhroli. Constable Deepak Lahane and his two colleagues visited the man's house around 2 in the morning after learning that a noisy quarrel was going on between husband and wife inside.

When they reached the house located in a slum area, they found that the man (name not disclosed) had tried to hang himself with a sari.

Lahane and his colleagues immediately cut the sari and administered the man cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) even as they rushed him to the Rajawadi hospital by an ambulance.

The man survived and was now recovering, said constable Lahane. “He apparently tried to kill himself after a quarrel with the wife. Had we been five minutes late, he would have died,'' he added. Further probe is underway, Lahane said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022