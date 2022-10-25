Left Menu

Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:13 IST
  • Ethiopia

Peace talks between an Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesman said.

The peace talks are being mediated by the African Union and are the first formal ones since war broke out two years ago. South Africa is ready to serve as a host and provide assistance to the peace talks, Ramaphosa's spokesman Vincent Magwenya told a news conference.

Magwenya added that South Africa hoped the talks would lead to lasting peace for the people of Ethiopia.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

