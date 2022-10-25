Left Menu

Iraqi couple robbed of USD 15,000 in Gurugram

One of the men, posing as a police officer, told the couple that they were carrying drugs and he needed to search their belongings, according to the police complaint.

Updated: 25-10-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:21 IST
An Iraqi couple were robbed of USD 15,000 by two men posing as police officers here, officials said.

According to the complaint filed by Nada Ali Salman, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Sunday when she and her husband were going to the market from their hotel.

The couple has been staying in a hotel for some time as her husband is scheduled to undergo surgery at Medanta hospital, she said in her complaint. On Sunday, the couple was stopped at the hotel gate by two men in a car. One of the men, posing as a police officer, told the couple that they were carrying drugs and he needed to search their belongings, according to the police complaint. The man searched Nada's bag and then asked her husband to show what he had in his pocket. Her husband was carrying USD 15,000 for his treatment in his wallet. When he showed the wallet to the men, they sniffed it and said there were drugs and fled with the cash, Nada alleged.

An FIR has been registered against the two unknown accused under sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

''We are exploring the area's CCTV footage and trying to nab the accused,'' said Sadar police station SHO Ved Prakash.

