U.S. basketball star Griner requests acquittal at Russian appeal hearing

U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers urged a Russian appeal court to acquit her on Tuesday or at least reduce her nine-year sentence, which they said did not fit the offence of possessing and smuggling cannabis oil.

"No judge, hand on heart, will honestly say that Griner's nine-year sentence is in line with Russian criminal law," her lawyer Alexander Boykov told the panel of three judges. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4.

At her original trial, she pleaded guilty to the charges but said she had made an "honest mistake" and had not meant to break the law. The appeal hearing was held in a court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, with Griner taking part via video link from a detention centre in the town of Novoye Grishino, just outside the capital, near the airport where she was arrested.

Wearing a black and red lumberjack shirt over a black hooded top, the 32-year-old alternately sat or stood in her cell, sometimes with head lowered, sometimes leaning against the white bars. The state prosecutor told the court that Griner's sentence was "fair".

Maria Blagovolina, also representing Griner, said: "There was no intent in her actions ... The substance was used for medical purposes." Boykov listed a series of what he said were procedural flaws in Griner's conviction, but asked that "if the court wants to punish her, [it should] give her a new, 'fair' verdict and mitigate the punishment".

"The severity and cruelty of the sentence applied to Griner shocks people around the world," he said. Griner's lawyers have previously said they expect a decision on the appeal to be issued later on Tuesday, shortly after the hearing.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the original verdict "unacceptable". U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday that Washington was working to free Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, serving 16 years in jail after being convicted of spying, and that there had been "active discussions, including in recent days".

"We have not weighed in on the various judicial proceedings and judicial steps because as we've made clear, we believe that these proceedings have been largely shambolic," Price told reporters. Elizabeth Rood, the U.S. chargee d'affaires in Moscow, was present at Tuesday's appeal hearing.