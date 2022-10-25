Four held with MD drug worth Rs 59 lakh in Surat city

Police said they arrested four persons on Tuesday and seized 590 grams of mephedrone, a party drug, worth Rs 59 lakh from them in Gujarat's Surat city.

Primary investigations have revealed the four alleged drug peddlers had acquired the contraband from a dealer in Mumbai and were supposed to sell it to a Surat-based person, said a release issued by the Surat city police's Special Operations Group (SOG).

The accused were identified by the police as Azharuddin Shaikh (27), Mohmmad Rizwan (25), Mohammad Tauhid Shaikh (22) and Imroz Shaikh (27), all residents of Surat city.

Based on a specific tip-off that some persons will try to sneak into Surat to deliver drugs, the SOG kept a watch on entry points and nabbed the quartet when they were entering the city in a car from the Sachin-Kapletha check post on Tuesday morning, said the release.

Asked about the 590 grams of the synthetic stimulant drug recovered from their possession, the accused told police they had gone to Mumbai in their car to get the drug and were supposed to deliver it to another narcotics dealer in Surat city, it said.

Since retail prices of drugs have gone up significantly due to their non-availability following a crackdown by the Surat police, these men were trying to supply drugs to local dealers on high margins, said the release.

