Left Menu

Man killed after firecracker shrapnel pierces neck in UP's Budaun

A 38-year-old man died after being pierced in the neck by a piece of shrapnel following a firecracker explosion, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place at Morubala village in Zarifnagar police station limits during Monday nights Diwali celebrations.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:45 IST
Man killed after firecracker shrapnel pierces neck in UP's Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man died after being pierced in the neck by a piece of shrapnel following a firecracker explosion, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Morubala village in Zarifnagar police station limits during Monday night's Diwali celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Chhatrapal, the police said. A man, identified as Dheerendra, was bursting firecrackers inside a glass on Diwali. As a cracker exploded, the glass also shattered and a broken piece pierced the neck of Chhatrapal, who was passing by, the police said.

As Chhatrapal fell on the ground bleeding from the neck, Dheerendra fled the scene, they added.

Chhatrapal was taken to the community health centre from where he was referred to Aligarh. He died on his way to Aligarh, the police added.

Circle officer Sahaswan Chandrapal Singh said a case has been registered against Dheerendra and efforts are on to arrest him.

The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022