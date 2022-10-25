Man killed after firecracker shrapnel pierces neck in UP's Budaun

A 38-year-old man died after being pierced in the neck by a piece of shrapnel following a firecracker explosion, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Morubala village in Zarifnagar police station limits during Monday night's Diwali celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Chhatrapal, the police said. A man, identified as Dheerendra, was bursting firecrackers inside a glass on Diwali. As a cracker exploded, the glass also shattered and a broken piece pierced the neck of Chhatrapal, who was passing by, the police said.

As Chhatrapal fell on the ground bleeding from the neck, Dheerendra fled the scene, they added.

Chhatrapal was taken to the community health centre from where he was referred to Aligarh. He died on his way to Aligarh, the police added.

Circle officer Sahaswan Chandrapal Singh said a case has been registered against Dheerendra and efforts are on to arrest him.

The deceased's body has been sent for post mortem, the police said.

