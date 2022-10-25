Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy -broadcaster NRK

Left Menu

Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Nordic country's PST security service. The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian, NRK reported.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:50 IST
Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, public broadcaster NRK reported on Tuesday, citing the Nordic country's PST security service.

The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian, NRK reported. The man represents a "threat to fundamental national interests" and should be expelled from Norway, deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK.

NATO-member Norway borders Russia in the Arctic and has ramped up security in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The man, who had been in Norway since 2021, was believed by the PST to have sought to establish himself in the country under a false identity while secretly working for Russian intelligence, NRK reported.

PST did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

