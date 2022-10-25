UK government's chief whip Wendy Morton resigns - statement
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:03 IST
Britain's Wendy Morton, the member of the government in charge of discipline among Conservative Party lawmakers, resigned on Tuesday following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.
Morton said on Twitter she was "heading to the back benches", meaning she would be leaving the government.
