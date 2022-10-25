S.Korean president Yoon congratulates China's Xi after party congress
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol congratulated China's Xi Jinping after last week's Communist Party congress, Yoon's office said on Tuesday.
In a letter sent on Monday, Yoon told Xi he looks forward to communication and cooperation to improve relations between South Korea and China, South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.
