U.S. diplomat calls Griner sentence 'excessive and disproportionate'
Reuters | Krasnogorsk | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:17 IST
The United States blasted a Moscow court's rejection of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday, calling the nine-year sentence for drug smuggling that it upheld "excessive and disproportionate".
U.S. Chargee d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood, currently the most senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow, attended the hearing at a court just outside of Moscow, where Griner spoke via video link from a detention centre.
