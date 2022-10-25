U.S. diplomat calls Griner sentence 'excessive and disproportionate'

The United States blasted a Moscow court's rejection of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal on Tuesday, calling the nine-year sentence for drug smuggling that it upheld "excessive and disproportionate".

U.S. Chargee d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood, currently the most senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow, attended the hearing at a court just outside of Moscow, where Griner spoke via video link from a detention centre.

