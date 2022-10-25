Report: Norway detains university lecturer as suspected spy

Norway's domestic security agency has detained a man who entered the country as a Brazilian citizen but is suspected of being a Russian spy, a Norwegian broadcaster reported on Tuesday. The man was arrested Monday in the Arctic city of Tromsoe, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said, adding that investigators believe he was in Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia's intelligence services.

Norwegian Police Security Service deputy chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that the man had been based at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromsoe as "a Brazilian researcher" and would be expelled from the Scandinavian country "because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests." The security service, known as PST, ''is concerned that he may have acquired a network and information about Norway's policy in the northern region," Moe said, according to NRK. "Even if this network or the information bit by bit is a threat to the security of the kingdom, we are worried that the information could be misused by Russia." PST representatives were not immediately available to comment. In a statement, Arctic University of Norway administrator Jørgen Fossland said the person in question was "a guest lecturer'' at the school. Fossland referred other questions to the security service. Several Russian citizens have been detained in Norway in recent weeks. They include three men and a woman who were seen allegedly taking photos in central Norway of objects covered under a photography ban. They have since been released.

European nations have heightened security around key energy, internet and power infrastructure following underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines off Sweden and Denmark discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

