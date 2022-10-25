UK interior minister Shapps 'heading' for business department - Guardian
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Home Secretary Grant Shapps was headed for the government's business department to fill the vacancy left by Jacob Rees-Mogg's departure, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Rishi Sunak is set to appoint new ministers after taking over as prime minister. Rees-Mogg's exit has not been officially confirmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Grant Shapps
- British
- Guardian
Advertisement