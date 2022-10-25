Left Menu

U.S. working to bring Griner home after 'sham' Russian hearing, Sullivan says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:37 IST
  • United States

The United States will continue to engage with Russia to bring home jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, after a Russian court on Tuesday upheld her nine-year drug sentence.

"We are aware of the news out of Russia that Brittney Griner will continue to be wrongfully detained under intolerable circumstances after having to undergo another sham judicial proceeding today," Sullivan said in a statement.

The Biden administration "has continued to engage with Russia through every available channel and make every effort to bring home Brittney as well as to support and advocate for other Americans detained in Russia, including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan," Sullivan added.

