Top leader of banned outfit arrested in Jharkhand

A self-styled area commander of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC outfit was arrested in Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.The person was wanted in several extortion cases in Chatra besides Gaya district in Bihar.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:41 IST
A self-styled ‘area commander’ of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) outfit was arrested in Chatra district, police said on Tuesday.

The person was wanted in several extortion cases in Chatra besides Gaya district in Bihar. The extremist identified as Virendra Bhokta alias Satyendra alias Bihari was arrested in Hunterganj Police Station limits, along the Jharkhand-Bihar border, around 210 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday. Chatra Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said that a rifle, four cartridges and a mobile phone were seized from his possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

