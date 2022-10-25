Left Menu

Unidentified body found near river

An unidentified body was found in a decomposed state on the banks of the Nethravati river within Kankanady limits on Tuesday, police said. The police said the head, legs and arms were separated from the body. It could not be ascertained whether the body was that of a man or woman, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:49 IST
An unidentified body was found in a decomposed state on the banks of the Nethravati river within Kankanady limits on Tuesday, police said. The police said the head, legs and arms were separated from the body. It could not be ascertained whether the body was that of a man or woman, they said. The police said they have registered a case and investigations begun.

