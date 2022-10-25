U.S. President Biden congratulates new British PM Sunak
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who became the country's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday.
"Together, I look forward to enhancing our cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity, including continuing our strong support for Ukraine," Biden said in a Twitter post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese chip makers' shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
Chinese tech shares tumble after U.S. publishes new export rules
China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, U.S. crackdown weigh
China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles
Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court