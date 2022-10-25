Left Menu

Bareilly: Three children drown in pond

Three minor children drowned while taking a bath in a pond here on Tuesday, police said. When the children were returning, they started taking a bath in the pond and drowned, Singh said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:16 IST
Bareilly: Three children drown in pond
  • Country:
  • India

Three minor children drowned while taking a bath in a pond here on Tuesday, police said. Additional District Magistrate Santosh Bahadur Singh said three labourers were working in an agriculture field at Milak Aliganj village in the Bhojipura area and their children had gone to give them their meal. When the children were returning, they started taking a bath in the pond and drowned, Singh said. The dead were identified as Ashish (8), Sumit (7) and Lav Sagar (7), he said. People grazing goats in the area informed local villagers about the drowning, after which the children were fished out and taken to a medical college in Bareilly, where doctors declared them dead, the ADM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022