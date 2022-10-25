Left Menu

Updated: 25-10-2022 19:30 IST
Nephew shoots uncle, bursts gunpowder-filled pipe in mouth over property dispute
A 46-year-old man was critically injured after his nephew along with two others allegedly shot at him post bursting a gunpowder-filled pipe in his mouth over a property dispute, police said on Sunday.

The nephew was identified as Jitender and his accomplices as Ashok and Dharender.

The victim identified as Vijender is currently being treated in Delhi's Safdurjung hospital.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's sister Anita, the incident occurred on Sunday around 8 pm.

Her brother Vijender was at the fields when his nephew arrived there with two others. They burst a pipe filled with gunpowder in his mouth and then Jitender shot him in the stomach, she said.

They ran away the moment people started gathering at the spot, she said, adding, ''My brother is still critical and I want strict action against the accused.'' Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against Jitender, Ashok, Dharender and others under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 307 (murder attempt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sector 25 of arms act at Sohna City police station on Monday, said police.

Police have nabbed nephew Jitender along with his one accomplice Ashok, police said.

''The injured is not fit for a statement. We have nabbed two including the nephew of the victim,'' said inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of Sohna City police station.

''The cause behind the murder attempt is not revealed yet but it seems like a case of property dispute within the family. We are on job and other accused will also be arrested as early as possible,'' he said.

