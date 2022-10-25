Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Minor girl raped by street vendor in Gariaband; accused held

PTI | Gariaband | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A street vendor allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in her house in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in a village located under Gariaband City Kotwali police station limits and the accused, aged 45, has been arrested, they said.

As per the complaint of the victim's family, the accused, who sells snacks on streets, followed the girl on watching her going alone inside her old house located close to her newly built residence.

The accused barged inside the house and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, an official said, quoting the complaint.

On hearing the girl's screams, a woman in the neighbourhood called the victim's elder sister and when the duo reached the spot, the accused fled, he said.

Based on the police complaint, the accused was arrested on Monday night and booked for rape and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

