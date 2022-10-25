Left Menu

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country's supreme defence council said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:53 IST
Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia's war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country's supreme defence council said on Tuesday. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria have been defusing mines drifting in the Black Sea. "Proposals to counter potential threats so as to maintain peace in the Black Sea region and avoid conflict expansion were analyzed," the council said in a statement.

The proposals include strengthening Romania's armed forces, speeding up military procurement programs, hosting more NATO exercises on its soil, boosting talks with Black Sea neighbours and developing interconnection projects in the extended Black Sea region, the statement said. It did not provide details on military procurements

European Union and NATO member Romania shares a 650-kilometre (400 mile) border with Ukraine, is host to a U.S. ballistic missile defence system and, as of this year, has a permanent alliance battle group stationed on its territory. Some 2.65 million Ukrainians have fled to Europe through Romania in the eight months since the war started.

Ukraine has sent over 5 million tonnes of grains to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta since Feb. 24 and over 5.5. million tonnes of other products, including iron ore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022