Putin says Russia must speed up Ukraine conflict decision-making
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine.
Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government's work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.
