Putin says Russia must speed up Ukraine conflict decision-making

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the country needed to speed up decision-making in relation to the military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking at the first meeting of a new coordination council to manage the government's work on the home front, Putin said increased coordination of government structures and regions was necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

