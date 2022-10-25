Left Menu

Maha: Illegal VOIP call routing center busted

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:01 IST
Maha: Illegal VOIP call routing center busted
With the arrest of four persons, the Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed to have busted a call centre which offered unauthorized Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) services. The accused bypassed the international calling service offered by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and caused the Indian government a revenue loss of Rs 2.6 crore, said police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh.

The accused, which included two estate agents from Thane, provided services to customers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra by routing overseas calls from relatives or friends in Bahrain, USA, Bangladesh and UAE, he said.

The arrested men were produced before a local magistrate who remanded them in police custody till October 28, Singh added. They were booked under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and sections of the Indian telegraph Act. The accused had registered a firm using fake Aadhaar cards, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

