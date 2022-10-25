MP: Toll booth employee injured in attack by car passengers
The incident took place at the toll booth at Amlaha, said a police official.
- Country:
- India
Three car passengers were arrested after allegedly attacking a toll-booth employee in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday. The incident took place at the toll booth at Amlaha, said a police official. The booth employee was seriously injured in the knife attack, he added.
The driver of a car with four passengers had a dispute over toll collection through FASTag facility, said Ashta police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore.
The passengers then got down from the car and attacked employee Kishore Verma before fleeing, he said.
While Verma was taken to Bhopal for medical treatment, three of the accused were arrested based on CCTV footage, Rathore said.
Further investigation way underway, the official added.
