Left Menu

MP: Toll booth employee injured in attack by car passengers

The incident took place at the toll booth at Amlaha, said a police official.

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:31 IST
MP: Toll booth employee injured in attack by car passengers
  • Country:
  • India

Three car passengers were arrested after allegedly attacking a toll-booth employee in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday. The incident took place at the toll booth at Amlaha, said a police official. The booth employee was seriously injured in the knife attack, he added.

The driver of a car with four passengers had a dispute over toll collection through FASTag facility, said Ashta police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

The passengers then got down from the car and attacked employee Kishore Verma before fleeing, he said.

While Verma was taken to Bhopal for medical treatment, three of the accused were arrested based on CCTV footage, Rathore said.

Further investigation way underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022