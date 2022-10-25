Left Menu

SI Yadav died on the spot while the injured head constable was rushed to the Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College from where he was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College.Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the police post in-charge was on the way to investigate a case.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:34 IST
Cop killed in road crash in UP's Deoria
A motorcycle-borne police sub-inspector (SI) was killed and a head constable injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in neighbouring Deoria district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place in the morning on Ramjanki road near Narshinghdar, police said.

Gaura police post in-charge SI Ramashankar Yadav (46) and Head Constable Ajay Singh (55), both residents of Ghazipur district, were travelling to Lar in connection with investigation of a case, they said.

As soon as they reached near Narshinghdar, a speeding Bolero, after suffering a tyre burst, hit the two policemen head on. SI Yadav died on the spot while the injured head constable was rushed to the Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College from where he was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the police post in-charge was on the way to investigate a case. Head Constable Singh is undergoing treatment, the SP added.

