FACTBOX-Dominic Raab returns to government as deputy PM under Sunak

- Raab is a hardline eurosceptic, who long campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union and was appointed to Brexit minister in 2018 by another former prime minister, Theresa May. - Raab ran against Johnson to become leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:02 IST
British lawmaker Dominic Raab was appointed deputy prime minister and minister of justice on Tuesday, returning to the roles he held for a year until September.

Here are five facts about Raab: - Raab, 48, lost his roles as deputy prime minister and justice minister when Liz Truss entered Downing Street earlier this year and has been a staunch supporter of now Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in two leadership campaigns.

- As deputy prime minister under Boris Johnson, Raab had to step in when the former leader was hospitalised in intensive care with COVID-19 in April 2020. He also served as foreign minister. - Raab is a hardline eurosceptic, who long campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union and was appointed to Brexit minister in 2018 by another former prime minister, Theresa May.

- Raab ran against Johnson to become leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister in 2019. During that campaign he criticised Johnson’s "bluff and bluster" over Brexit. Raab was eliminated midway through the contest and then endorsed Johnson. - The son of a Czech-born Jewish refugee who fled the Nazis in 1938, Raab was brought up in the southern English region of Buckinghamshire and studied law at Oxford University before becoming a lawyer working on project finance, international litigation and competition law.

