LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolsonaro's cash injection gains traction with poor Brazilians

The latest in Latin American politics today: Bolsonaro's cash injection gains traction with poor Brazilians ahead of vote BRASILIA - A wave of new government spending by President Jair Bolsonaro may be giving him a boost in the final stretch of a close reelection campaign, opinion polling shows, in a dangerous precedent for electoral law, according to legal experts. The new measures will cost some 273 billion reais ($52 billion) this year and next, according to an analysis of government figures by Reuters, adding to fiscal challenges for whoever wins the election.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:26 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Bolsonaro's cash injection gains traction with poor Brazilians ahead of vote BRASILIA - A wave of new government spending by President Jair Bolsonaro may be giving him a boost in the final stretch of a close reelection campaign, opinion polling shows, in a dangerous precedent for electoral law, according to legal experts.

The new measures will cost some 273 billion reais ($52 billion) this year and next, according to an analysis of government figures by Reuters, adding to fiscal challenges for whoever wins the election. Congressional approval is pending for 146 billion reais worth of that spending. Gang control of Ecuador's prisons leave inmates' families terrified

QUITO/GUAYAQUIL - Gangs operating inside Ecuador's prisons are taking advantage of state abandonment to expand their power, extorting inmates for access to services and threatening their lives with violence, prisoners' families and human rights groups say. The prison system in the South American country has faced structural problems for decades, but jail violence has soared since late 2020, killing at least 400 people in frequent confrontations, which have drawn the concern of the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Taiwan helping Haiti get bullet-proof vests for its police TAIPEI - Taiwan is helping Haiti buy bullet-proof vests and other personal protective equipment from Taiwanese manufacturers, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as security in the Caribbean country worsens.

Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, with economic activity coming to a halt and many hospitals forced to close. Haiti is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. (Compiled by Steven Grattan)

