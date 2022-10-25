UK lawmaker Braverman appointed interior minister - statement
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:35 IST
British lawmaker Suella Braverman, who resigned as interior minister last week for breaching government rules, has been reappointed to the job by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.
His office announced the appointment in a statement.
