UK lawmaker Braverman appointed interior minister - statement

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British lawmaker Suella Braverman, who resigned as interior minister last week for breaching government rules, has been reappointed to the job by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

His office announced the appointment in a statement.

