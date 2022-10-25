Sudanese protester killed in Omdurman, medics say
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A protester was killed in the Sudanese city of Omdurman after being run over by a car belonging to the security forces on Tuesday, medics aligned with the protest movement said.
The protester was the 119th person killed in protests since a military coup about one year ago.
Tens of thousands of protesters marched towards Sudan's presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday for demonstrations on the first anniversary of a coup that halted the transition towards democracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement