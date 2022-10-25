Left Menu

Sudanese protester killed in Omdurman, medics say

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 22:21 IST
Sudanese protester killed in Omdurman, medics say
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A protester was killed in the Sudanese city of Omdurman after being run over by a car belonging to the security forces on Tuesday, medics aligned with the protest movement said.

The protester was the 119th person killed in protests since a military coup about one year ago.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched towards Sudan's presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday for demonstrations on the first anniversary of a coup that halted the transition towards democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022