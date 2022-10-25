Sudanese protester killed in Omdurman, medics say

A protester was killed in the Sudanese city of Omdurman after being run over by a car belonging to the security forces on Tuesday, medics aligned with the protest movement said.

The protester was the 119th person killed in protests since a military coup about one year ago.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched towards Sudan's presidential palace in Khartoum on Tuesday for demonstrations on the first anniversary of a coup that halted the transition towards democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)