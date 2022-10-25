Left Menu

Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy, says he was 'illegal agent'

Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, the PST security service said on Tuesday, describing him as a rare illegal agent.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 22:33 IST
Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy, says he was 'illegal agent'

Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, the PST security service said on Tuesday, describing him as a rare illegal agent. The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian.

The news was first reported by Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The man represents a "threat to fundamental national interests" and should be expelled from Norway, deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told Reuters, describing him as an "illegal agent".

An illegal agent is an intelligence operative without official government links who assumes a covert persona, often using a real, dead person's identity. "Typically illegal agents are talent scouts recruiting agents for later, and preparing the ground for other spies to do traditional intelligence work," said Moe.

The accused man's lawyer did not return a request for comment. The suspect was involved in a research group that worked with Norwegian government agencies on "hybrid threats" linked to "Arctic Norway", Moe said, declining to give specifics.

NATO-member Norway borders Russia in the Arctic and has ramped up security in the wake of Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine. The man was arrested on Monday, Moe said, declining to say whether a specific event precipitated the decision. "It was the right point to stop the activity he was involved in," she said.

The suspect had previously been in Canada, she said, and his arrest was made possible with the collaboration of "several" international security services, declining to say from which countries. "It is a long-term project to have an illegal agent," said Moe. It costs a lot of money. Major state actors only use them and it is known Russia has used them in the past."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022