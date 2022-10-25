Michael Gove appointed UK 'levelling up' minister - statement
British lawmaker Michael Gove has been appointed as the country's levelling-up minister by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his office said on Tuesday.
Gove replaces Simon Clarke, who resigned earlier in the day after Sunak officially took office.
