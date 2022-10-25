UK's Chris Heaton-Harris re-appointed as N. Ireland minister

British lawmaker Chris Heaton-Harris was re-appointed as Northern Ireland minister by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a government statement said on Tuesday.

Heaton-Harris last week said that if a government was not formed in Northern Ireland by Friday Oct. 28, he would be "required by law" to call a fresh election.

