UK's Chris Heaton-Harris re-appointed as N. Ireland minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 23:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmaker Chris Heaton-Harris was re-appointed as Northern Ireland minister by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a government statement said on Tuesday.
Heaton-Harris last week said that if a government was not formed in Northern Ireland by Friday Oct. 28, he would be "required by law" to call a fresh election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern
- Northern Ireland
- Rishi Sunak
- Chris Heaton-Harris
- British
- Ireland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., others concerned about escalating violence in northern Ethiopia -statement
UK's Liz Truss: Northern Ireland Protocol bill will proceed if needed
Workers notified of back-to-work orders at TotalEnergies depot in Northern France
Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey traps 49 people -media
Rebels plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis