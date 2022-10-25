Left Menu

Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-10-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 23:14 IST
  • Mexico

Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.

Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants in national territory under the program "at this stage," the ministry said in a statement.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

