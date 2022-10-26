Left Menu

Russia has notified U.S. about planned nuclear drills -Pentagon

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 00:38 IST
Russia has notified U.S. about planned nuclear drills -Pentagon
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out exercises of its nuclear forces, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, declining to offer further details about drills expected to include test launches of ballistic missiles.

"The U.S. was notified and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia," spokesman Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing. "So in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments to make those notifications."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India
4
Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022