BRIEF-Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said he spoke to new British PM Sunak, invited him to Ukraine; says he believes bilateral ties will continue to strenghten

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 01:53 IST
Oct 25 (Reuters) -
* UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKIY SAID HE SPOKE TO NEW BRITISH PM SUNAK, INVITED HIM TO UKRAINE; SAYS HE BELIEVES BILATERAL TIES WILL CONTINUE TO STRENGHTEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
