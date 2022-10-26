New UK PM Rishi Sunak promises "steadfast" support for Ukraine
"The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskiy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the spokesperson said. Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday. (Sunak) said he hoped they would see each other in person soon," the spokesperson said.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a call that the UK's support for Ukraine would be steadfast and "as strong as ever under his premiership," a Downing Street spokesperson said. "The Prime Minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskiy could count on his Government to stand in continued solidarity," the spokesperson said.
Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday. "Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions ... (Sunak) said he hoped they would see each other in person soon," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Rishi Sunak
- Ukrainian
- United Kingdom
- British
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Putin
ALSO READ
Ukraine, Russia clash at UNGA ahead of vote on condemning Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes
Governor of Russia's Belgorod region says thousands left without power after Ukrainian shelling
Head of south Russian region says thousands left without power after Ukrainian shelling
Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes