Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa

The first formal peace talks aimed at ending two years of war between the Ethiopian army and forces from the country's northern region of Tigray started in South Africa on Tuesday and will end on Sunday, the South African government said. At stake is an opportunity to end a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine in Africa's second most populous nation, destabilising the wider Horn of Africa region.

Well-known Haitian journalist in stable condition after assassination attempt

A well-known Haitian journalist is in stable condition after his car was riddled with bullets in an assassination attempt on Tuesday, a director at the radio station where he works said. Roberson Alphonse, who hosts a popular morning show on radio station Magik9, was on his way to work when assailants fired more than a dozen shots at his car, according to newspaper Le Nouvelliste, where Alphonse also works.

Emperor penguins now a threatened species due to climate change, U.S. says

Antarctica’s emperor penguin is at risk of extinction due to rising global temperatures and sea ice loss, the U.S. government said Tuesday as it finalized protections for the animal under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said emperor penguins should be protected under the law since the birds build colonies and raise their young on the Antarctic ice threatened by climate change.

U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia

A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham." U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July had proposed a deal for a prisoner swap with Russia to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.

Quebec separatist party calls on Canada to split with British monarchy

Canada's Quebec separatist party on Tuesday called on the federal government to sever ties with the British monarchy, saying the recent transfer of the crown to King Charles was an opportunity to do so. Outlining a parliamentary motion, which is unlikely to be adopted, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet said allegiance to a foreign sovereign was not only outdated, but also expensive.

New PM Rishi Sunak pledges to lead Britain out of economic crisis

Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months on Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets that had balked at his predecessor's debt-fuelled economic plans.

Two New Zealanders detained in Iran allowed to leave

Two New Zealanders detained in Iran for the last few months have recently been allowed to leave the country, New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Wednesday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier on Tuesday said in a video broadcast live on Facebook that the New Zealand government had for the last few months been working very hard to allow them to leave Iran.

Russia tells U.N. Ukraine plans 'dirty bomb,' West dismisses allegation

Russia on Tuesday took its case to the U.N. Security Council that Ukraine is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, an assertion dismissed by Western and Ukrainian officials as misinformation and a pretext for intensifying the war. Moscow sent a letter detailing the allegations to the United Nations on Monday, and Russia raised the issue at a closed meeting with the Security Council.

Exclusive-U.N. could administer over $3 billion in funds to aid Venezuela

Top officials from the U.S. State and Treasury departments are discussing proposals for a fund that could release over $3 billion to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuelans through the United Nations, according to nine people close to the talks. The proposals offer a potential way to revive stalled political dialogue in Venezuela, and come as more Venezuelans try to reach the United States, creating clashes among U.S. politicians over immigration.

New Italian PM Meloni sees tough times, denounces Russian "blackmail"

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's first woman prime minister, vowed on Tuesday to steer the country through some of the hardest times since World War Two and to maintain support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Striking a combative tone in her maiden speech to parliament, Meloni said her conservative coalition would make its voice heard in Europe and disavowed fascism, despite her own party's far-right roots.

