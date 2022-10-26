Indian American entrepreneurs important for economic vitality of Washington DC: Mayor

Indian American entrepreneurs are important to the economic vitality of Washington DC and beyond, city Mayor Muriel Bowser has said.

He was speaking on ‘The opening of Mid-Atlantic chapter of the Indian American Chamber of Commerce’ recently.

“Indian American entrepreneurs are vital to the economic vitality of Washington DC. Absolutely delighted to welcome the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce’s (IAICC’s) chapter to our region,” Bowser said.

The regional chapter will cover Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania, executive chairman of IAICC K V Kumar said.

Director of International Trade and Commerce in Washington DC Andres Hayes said, “For us as a city, we built a strategy and we selected countries that we knew we wanted to collaborate with or enhance the relationship, India is one of those countries.” PTI LKJ CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)