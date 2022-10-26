Left Menu

Armed dacoits attack family in Thane bungalow, decamp with valuables

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 06:35 IST
A gang of five armed dacoits looted valuables from a bungalow and attacked family members residing in the house, leaving two of them injured, in Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The unidentified dacoits gained entry into the bungalow in the Raju Nagar locality from the rear side and assaulted its occupants at around 2 am before decamping with valuables, they said.

Two family members were injured in the attack, the police said, adding exact value of the looted items was not yet known.

