England win toss, elect to bowl against Ireland in T20 World Cup

England won the toss and elected to bowl against Ireland in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

England are unchanged, while Ireland made one change, bringing in Fionn Hand in place of Simi Singh. Teams: England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)