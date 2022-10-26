Left Menu

J'khand CM nod to initiate probe into graft charges against 29 govt staffers, contractors

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB will register an FIR against the accused state government employees and contractors, he said. An FIR has already been registered by the vigilance department in the case, a statement from the CMs secretariat said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-10-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 11:15 IST
J'khand CM nod to initiate probe into graft charges against 29 govt staffers, contractors
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved a proposal to register a case against 29 people, including government employees, in connection with alleged irregularities in the drinking water and sanitation department, an official said on Wednesday. The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) will register an FIR against the accused state government employees and contractors, he said. ''The chief minister has permitted Anti Corruption Bureau, Ranchi to conduct a probe by registering an FIR against 29 public servants and others involved in the corruption,'' the official said.

The alleged irregularities were related to "installation of tube wells in the 2010-11 and 2013-14 financial years in panchayats of Govindpur and Nirsa blocks under the Dhanbad district besides other schemes of the drinking water and sanitation department'', he said.

Several engineers, an officer of accounts, and many contractors were accused of being involved in the corruption. An FIR has already been registered by the vigilance department in the case, a statement from the CM's secretariat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022