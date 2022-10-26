Left Menu

Girl found injured in Kannauj: Man booked for rape

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:21 IST
Girl found injured in Kannauj: Man booked for rape
  • Country:
  • India

Days after a 12-year-old girl was found injured on the premises of a government guest house here, police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly raping her, according to officials.

The police said the FIR was registered on Tuesday, after a purported video of the incident surfaced on the internet.

In the video, a policeman is seen carrying the injured girl to an autorickshaw to take her to the hospital while bystanders are recording videos on their mobile phones.

The security guard of the guest house had informed the police after he found the girl soaked in blood and squirming in pain on Sunday.

On a complaint by the girl, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

''The police have identified the accused and attempts are on to arrest him,'' Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Kunwar Anupam Singh said on Wednesday.

''The condition of the girl, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, is better,'' he said.

On the girl's treatment, Singh said about Rs 1 lakh is needed every day and her father could only deposit Rs 2.5 lakh. Later, Rs 7 lakh was collected with the help of locals.

The SP said the police will ensure the best treatment for the girl, who is not in a condition to give a statement yet.

The girl had gone out to buy a piggy bank on Sunday but did not return home, prompting her family members to launch a search for her.

In the CCTV footage of the guest house, the minor was seen talking to a youth, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022