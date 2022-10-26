Left Menu

UK minister: Delay on fiscal statement not a bad thing if govt gets it 'right'

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:22 IST
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
A short delay by Britain's new government in presenting a keenly awaited fiscal statement originally due on Oct. 31 wouldn't be a "bad thing" if that gives the government time to get it "right", foreign minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday.

"What we want to do is make sure that we get that right," Cleverly told BBC television. "If that means a short delay, in order to make sure that we get this right, I think that that is not necessarily a bad thing at all."

