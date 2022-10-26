Left Menu

Ex treasury secretary Mnuchin says U.S. in recession, will continue

Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue. Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said: "I think we'll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates." "I think you are going to see inflation in the U.S. begin to come under control, it will probably be a two-year period," he added.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-10-2022
Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue. Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said: "I think we'll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates."

"I think you are going to see inflation in the U.S. begin to come under control, it will probably be a two-year period," he added. He said the U.S. and China must learn to co-exist. He added that the Middle East's economic issues need to be dealt with regionally.

