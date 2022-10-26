Left Menu

3 held for attacking man with stones in Shivamogga

Three people, who attacked a 25-year-old man with stones here and raised anti-RSS slogans have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:38 IST
3 held for attacking man with stones in Shivamogga
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people, who attacked a 25-year-old man with stones here and raised anti-RSS slogans have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

Tanveer alias Market Fouzan (22), Azhar (24), and Faraz (21) were arrested for attacking Prakash and causing injuries on Monday night.

Two of their accomplices are still at large, they said. Security has been beefed up in this town following the attack. The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Prakash and his friend had passed comments at the assailants a few days ago, which irked them. The attack was carried out in retaliation to the incident, they added.

