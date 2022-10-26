Left Menu

Maoists kill villager in Chhattisgarh; police launch probe

PTI | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:50 IST
Maoists killed a 32-year-old man when he went to his farm in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Ghotiyakanhar village under Maoist-hit Aundhi police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Puplesh Patre said, adding that the exact reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

No Maoist pamphlets or posters were recovered from the spot, he said. As per preliminary information, a group of armed Maoists surrounded Manjit Toppo, a native of Tukam village located nearby in the area, when he went to his farm in Ghotiyakanhar, the official said.

They killed Toppo and left the body at the farm, he said. "The body, which was later recovered by police, bore a bullet injury mark and it seems the man's head was hit by an axe," the official said.

The exact cause of death will be known after receiving the postmortem report, the official said.

Security personnel have launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

