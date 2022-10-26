Left Menu

2 die as building collapses during demolition in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two migrant workers died after an old building, where demolition work was underway, collapsed at Maradu in this city on Wednesday.

Both the deceased were natives of Odisha, police said.

Though the workers were rushed to the government hospital, they were declared brought dead by doctors.

The mishap occurred after a slab of the building, being demolished for reconstruction, fell upon the hapless workers, they added. A case has been registered and investigation in on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

